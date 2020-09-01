Throwback videos of SSR at school for specially-abled, writing with both hands go viral

A couple of throwback videos featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput at a school for specially-abled children in Ranchi and another shared by sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Twitter in which she calls him a 'rare genius', as the Dil Bechara actor is seen writing with both hands simultaneously, have gone viral on social media. Sushant who was multi-talented, ambidextrous, a truly rare gift.

In the video shared by Sushant's sister, the actor can be seen writing 'nothing is impossible' on one side and replicating the same words in mirror images on the other side simultaneously. While haring the video, she captiooned it, "Rare Genius... Red heartambidexterity-mirror writing, less than 1% population in world is capable of doing this!! #MyBrotherTheBest #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GlobalPrayersForSSR"

So far as the video of him visiting the school for specially-abled is concerned, it is being speculated that he visited the school while shooting for his last film Dil Bechara in Ranchi.

In one of the videos, two specially-abled boys can be seen singing for Sushant and playing drums. At the end of the performance, a visibly emotional Sushant walks up to the performers, kisses the drummer and hugs the singer.

In the other video, Sushant can be seen giving red roses to specially-abled girls students at the same school. He also thanks their teacher and says "Bye guys", waving to the children, before leaving the school.

Sharing one of the videos, a user tweeted: "SSR shooting 4 Dil Bechara...He came to know of a Blind school near the sets & the school kids wanted to meet him, in between his movie scenes he visited the school. He interacted with the kids IAmSushant."

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the CBIs Special Investigation Team for nine hours on Monday on several issues including her leaving the flat of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 8 and the medical treatment and medicines administered to him.

Sushant`s father K.K. Singh had filed a case with the Bihar Police against Rhea, her father Indrajit, her mother Sandhya, her brother Showik, Shruti Modi, house manager Samuel Miranda, Pithani and unknown others.

(With inputs from IANS)