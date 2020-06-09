Throwback Video: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Mahima Chaudhry featured together in fairness cream TVC

Before making it big in Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a huge name in the modelling industry. She has starred in several television commercials and print ads which are memorable even now. Now, as the whole fairness cream endorsement discussion is going on all over the Internet, we came across a TVC of Aishwarya endorsing one product. Interestingly, the ad also features Mahima Chaudhry who was also one of the top models in the 90s.

The TVC starts with Aishwarya coming from the airport and Mahima receiving her. She is mesmerised looking at the former Miss World's glowing and radiant skin and asks her if it's due to her recent wedding. Soon after that, Aishwarya takes out her fairness cream and tells Mahima the secret of her skin. The Pardes actor then says happily that she will start using and will make for a beautiful bride.

Check out the video below:

Many on the video slammed the ad for the obsession of fair skin. While one user defended Aishwarya by commenting, "She refused a whitening cream ad from L'Oreal in her prime. This ad was at the beginning of her career when she was trying to get a foothold in the industry and get noticed. She didn't have a filmy surname or a godfather to help her... she made her mark... I respect her for what she is. She is a true legend."

Meanwhile, Aishwarya and Mahima also featured in another TVC together and this time was joined by Aamir Khan.