Throwback Tuesday: When Shah Rukh Khan aced 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' with Karan Johar as background dancer

A throwback and unseen photo of Shah Rukh Khan is enough for his fans to go crazy. Although the superstar keeps updating with his latest photos, his friends from the film industry make sure to treat fans with his old photos. Today, it was Karan Johar who took to his Instagram page and posted a throwback photo with Shah Rukh from a wedding ceremony. In the photo, King Khan is seen dancing like no one's watching and KJo following him.

The photo is clicked at the sangeet party of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor in 1998 and in it, SRK sported a handsome look wearing a blue shirt and black pantsuit with a striped loosened tie. It seems like SRK is dancing on his popular and back then the new song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' from Dil Se. On the other hand, KJo is seen in a black kurta and pyjamas with a grey jacket.

The ace filmmaker captioned the photo stating, "Throwback to @sanjaykapoor2500 and @maheepkapoor ‘s sangeet! The superstar shakes a leg and don't miss the out of sync background dancer! #throwbacktuesday"

Check it out below:

Earlier during an interaction with Filmfare, Karan had praised Shah Rukh wholeheartedly. He had said, "I think he is one of a kind. He's a superstar, entrepreneur and he is also a visionary. He's the most intelligent mind I know in the business."

Now, as per reports, SRK and Karan will be collaborating for a film helmed by South filmmaker Atlee Kumar which is going to be an action-packed flick.