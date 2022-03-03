Throwback Thursday: When Salman Khan accused Himesh Reshammiya of stealing songs from Anu Malik

Salman Khan, the 'Sultan' of Bollywood, is known for his cheeky sense of humour with other celebrities in B-town. It was in 2008 when the actor-singer Himesh Reshammiya became Salman's target when he and Katrina Kaif came to the singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2009' in November 2008 to promote their musical drama film 'Yuvvraaj'. Himesh served as one of the judges in the show.

Applauding one of the contestants for her singing skills, the 'Bharat' star jokingly said that Himesh will steal her song and the latter got a bit upset hearing this statement. Himesh retaliated by asking, "Kaunsa gaana uthayaa maine ab tak? (Which song I have lifted till now)". Salman continued the joke adding that Himesh has copied songs in the actor's films itself.

The funny exchange quickly turned into a heated argument when Himesh asked the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor to not make any allegations. Salman answered, "Kitne Anu Malik ke gaane uthaaye tune aur woh gaane jo usne khud ne uthaaye hain (You have stolen so many songs from Anu Malik, even those that he had copied himself)".

Himesh then revealed that he was asked to lift one song by Salman himself as he said, "Gaane toh nhi uthatha main. Ek gaana aap ne zabardasti ki thi toh maine Santana ka jo bhi tha...galti kardi thi maine jiske liye, zindagi bhar ke liye kasam khaayi this maine koi gaana uthaunga nahi (I don't steal songs. One song that you forced me to pick up was from Santana...I did a mistake, after that I swore that I will never lift any songs)".

When Salman asked the song he was referring to, the singer said, “O Priya O Priya." The actor asked him to sing the song and Himesh ended the argument by loudly claiming, "Uthaaye hue gaane Himesh Reshammiya nahi gaata (Himesh Reshammiya doesn't sing copied songs)".



For the unversed, 'O Priya O Priya' was featured in the romantic film 'Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye' and was copied from 'Maria Maria' composed by the American rock band Santana. Himesh had made his debut in Bollywood with Salman's 1998 film 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' and even continues to work with Salman as he composed a song in the actor's latest release 'Radhe'.