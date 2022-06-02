Throwback Thursday: When KK said people don't recognise him, called himself 'media shy'

KK/File photo

Popular playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK breathed his last on Tuesday, May 31, as the late singer suffered a cardiac arrest after performing live at a concert in Kolkata. The singer, known for singing versatile songs across multiple Indian languages, was just 53 years old.

It was in 2018 when the legendary singer admitted in an interview with Hindustan Times that he was media-shy and people often don't recognise him at his concerts. The late singer told the media portal, "I have always been media shy, and you won’t see my photos much in the media. I think that’s why people don’t know who I really am. It happens so many times with me that after a concert fans come up to me and ask that are you really KK and have you really sung songs like Tadap Tadap or Alvida?"

KK had further added that it's not the mistake of the people as they haven't seen much of him and hence don't know what he really looks like. The late singer, who made his Bollywood solo singing debut with Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam's Tadap Tadap featured on Salman Khan, had mentioned that people know his songs and that's what matters to him.



On Thursday, June 2, KK's funeral took place in Mumbai and was attended by famous celebrities from Indian music industry such as Udit Narayan, Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Javed Ali, Salim Merchant, Alka Yagnik, and others who paid their tributes to the late singer.

KK's other popular tracks include Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai From Gangster, Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno, Tu Jo Mila from Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si from Om Shanti Om, and Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai from Woh Lamhe among others.