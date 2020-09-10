Throwback Thursday: When Jeetendra, Rajesh Khanna locked long-time 'rivals' Sridevi, Jaya Prada in makeup room

Yesteryear superstars Sridevi and Jaya Prada were both well-known heroines of the 80s. Both of them were South Indian, well versed in classical dance, and had given many hit films in the South before working in Hindi films.

While Sridevi got famous with Himmatwala, Jaya Prada gained popularity in Bollywood with Sargam. It is said that ever since the two actresses worked in Tamil films, there was tremendous competition between them. Both of them were competing on who comes first in Bollywood. Jaya Prada's hero was Rishi Kapoor in Sargam. For the uninformed, Satyajit Ray had called Jaya Prada the most beautiful Hindustani face seeing her beauty.

Aiming to be number one and competing for the same projects with bigger stars always blocked their way towards friendship. According to a report in Zee News, both Sridevi and Jaya Prada worked together in a total of 8 films, however, so fierce was the cold war that they did not talk to each other even when they were sitting face to face.

This rift between the two increased a lot when the two started working together in the film Maqsad. There were two heroes in this film, Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra. One day before the shooting started, there was a dispute between Sridevi and Jaya Prada over the costume. Both said that the other's costume is better than them and started fighting with the dress designer. The matter got so bad that both the heroines came face to face and it felt like there would be a beating.

Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra were so upset by this incident that they both decided to teach a lesson to Sridevi and Jaya Prada. After the shooting was over, when Sridevi and Jaya Prada went to the makeup room, Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra, with a gesture, ordered all the workers to go out and shut the room from outside. The superstars thought that if the two actresses stay together for eight hours, they will do something, either fight or make peace.

However, when no sound came from the room until evening, everyone got scared. When they opened the door of the room, they were surprised to see that both Jaya Prada and Sridevi are sitting the same way as they were when the room was locked, facing north and south, sitting with their mouths full.

Even after all this effort, the relationship between the two superstars remained sour. Their cold war went on for 25 years, however, Jaya Prada always believed that Sridevi was a better actress than her.