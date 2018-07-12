Throwback Thursday: This video of Alia Bhatt singing Ranbir Kapoor's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title song is going viral! Watch

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, ADHM, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Title song, ranveer singh, zoya akhtar, Karan Johar, viral videos

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the latest to join the list of our favourite B-Town couples. While the duo has been around in the industry for quite sometime, they are working together in a film for the first time, in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. However, Alia had already shared that she had a crush on Ranbir on her very first appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan.

Now, a video of Alia singing the title track of Ranbir's film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil has emerged on social media. The said video is from the event - Umang 2018, held earlier this year, in which gracing the stage along with her are Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul.

We all know that Alia is one of the few actresses who're also gifted with the talent of singing, so when Alia lent her vocals to the ADHM title track, no wonder it sounded like a reprised version of the song. The video has now gone viral on social media.

Watch the viral video right here:

Meanwhile, apart from Brahmastra, Alia also has Kalank under the banner of Dharma Productions in her kitty. The actress will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy along with Ranveer Singh.