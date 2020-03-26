Throwback Thursday: Hrithik Roshan-Farhan Akhtar are ultimate chillers in this BTS still from 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'

Zoya Akhtar's directorial Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has been one of the most loved films since the time it released in 2011. The film has Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in the lead roles. ZNMD, as it's popularly called is touted as one of the most favourite films on friendship in Indian cinema of all-time. It's been almost nine years since the film released and the team still shares anecdotes at several instances.

A while back, Farhan took to his Instagram page and shared a BTS still from the sets of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. In the throwback photo, Hrithik and Farhan are seen chilling in the sun post shooting for the song 'Ik Junoon (Paint It Red)' during the La Tomatina festival on Spain. The War actor is seen covering himself in a black towel and brown trousers. While Farhan has gone shirtless and black shorts.

The multitalented actor-filmmaker captioned the photo stating, "Then what else can you the do’s on a #throwbackthursday ?? #moshimoshi #tomatina #bunyol #espana #paintitred #bts #chillers @hrithikroshan @zoieakhtar".

Check out the throwback photo below:

Zoya also commented on Farhan's post by writing, "(Two hearts) One for each and one for the boy not in the pic (heart)" While Hrithik wrote, "Correct". Even Katrina left two hearts on the post.

Take a look:

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has been extensively shot in Spain and also India and United Kingdom. It won two National Film Awards in Best Audiography and Best Choreography categories.