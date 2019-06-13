Throwback Thrusday: Alia Bhatt was style icon even as a kid, here's proof

Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the most stylish celebrities in B-Town currently. The actress is a trendsetter in reel and real life. For the uninitiated, Bhatt made her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year where she played a college girl Shanaya who had her A-game in fashion. She was in fact introduced as the glam girl in the film.

In real life too, Alia Bhatt has experimented with various looks, and she pulls off most of them with undaunted grace. She is in fact a style icon who falls in categories of Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra.

The fashion sense however did not come in the actress now. It was there inside her since childhood. Fashion designer Masaba Gupta shared a photo of the A-list actress as a kid. Alia posed like a kid who knows fashion inside out. In a contrasting pink top with purple pants and the antique shades, Alia looked ready to take over the world.

Here, take a look at the photo shared by Masaba:

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan have been BFFS since childhood. Alia made her first Bollywood movie appearance in the movie Sangharsh which was produced by her father Mahesh Bhatt and uncle Mukesh Bhatt. Alia's mother Soni Razdan and Masaba's mother Neena Gupta too were actively working in movies at that time. Co-incidentally they both made a comeback into the industry last year with Raazi and Badhai Ho (both well-acclaimed films) respectively.