Throwback: Sushmita Sen dances adorably with daughters Renee, Alisah

Apart from being a brilliant actor, Sushmita Sen is a devoted mother too. Being a single parent, she raised two beautiful souls, Renee and Alisah Sen, and the actress become an inspiration in the parenting world. Sr Sen usually posts her quality time moments with Renee and Alisah on social media, and it goes viral in no time.

However, today we bring to you a throwback video, where we see, younger Renee and little Alisah shaking a leg with their mum Sushmita Sen. The video is decade-old footage of the show 'Issi Ka Naam Zindagi.' The talk show was hosted by Raveena Tandon, and Sushmita Sen with her kids was among the few guests of the season.

Here's the video



Isn't the little bundles of joy look adorable with Sushmita? The 'Biwi No 1' actress has made headlines by spearheading the crime-thriller series 'Aarya,' and her impressive acting chops was appreciated by masses and classes.

Sushmita Sen did suffer a little hiccup in her personal life. Her break-up Rohman Shawl had made news, and the actress gracefully accepted the fact by speaking about it in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Sushmita said, “For me, closure is a big thing. When you are a public figure, the person involved with you is also in the public eye. Even if the person is there because you have put them there. So, it is not fair for his life or your life to be stuck with everyone feeling something or thinking it’s a relationship.”

Sen continued, “Closure is important for both people so that they can move on in their lives. And yeah, the friendship always remains. At my age, if I sit and start thinking about the terrible thing, it is really my life that I wasted”.