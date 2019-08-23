Throwback: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan turn goofy in this UNSEEN pic from Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu's wedding!

It's always a delight for Bollywood buffs to come across some rare, unseen pictures of their favourite stars from the archives. One such picture from the wedding album of Soha Ali Khan â€‹and Kunal Kemmu has been doing the rounds on social media and has gone viral! In the picture, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan can se seen posing goofily along with a graceful Sharmila Tagore, Saba Ali Khan and the couple Soha and Kunal.

All the members of the family seem to have had a gala time as is evident from the broad smiles that adorns their faces. The picture, which was shared by one of the fan clubs on Instagram, is taking the internet by storm!

Check out the picture here:

This is also one of the rare photos in which one can see Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan who generally stays away from the limelight.

Soha and Kunal got married on January 25, 2015 in an intimate wedding ceremony which was attended by their close family members and friends. They tied the knot about a year after Kunal proposed to Soha in Paris in July 2014. They have a beautiful baby daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu who was born to them on September 29, 2017.