Throwback photo: When Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone strummed guitar, twinned in white

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone since the time they starred together in Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2008, have been considered as one of the most loved on-screen couples. They dated each other for a brief period and post their breakup they reunited in the film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. However, during 2008-2009, the duo made several public appearances as they were open about their relationships and owning to movie promotions too.

Now we got our hands on a throwback photo of Ranbir and Deepika which seems to clicked during one of the promotional activities of Bachna Ae Haseeno. In the photo, the actors are seen twinning in white. RK wore an unbuttoned white shirt and checkered shorts while Deepika was seen in a tank top and cargo shorts. The Sanju actor is also seen strumming the guitar while posing with DP.

The fan club posted the photo with a caption stating, "Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone old unseen picture. ;)"

Check it out below:

Post their breakup, when Deepika, during an interaction with The Times of India was asked if she was still in love with Ranbir, the Chhapaak actor had said, "Of course I do. I don’t think that every feeling has to be broken down as I don’t believe that emotions are unidimensional anyway. Feelings and emotions are very layered. He is someone I have always loved and someone I will always be extremely possessive about and very protective about. When I read about him, when I see his work, good bad whatever it is, I have my monologue that is going on in my head and which I do share with him. I might even pick up the phone and talk to him immediately. There was a phase he was going through where I felt that his behaviour had changed a bit (I didn’t know it was intentional or had he become that person or it was misinterpreted)."