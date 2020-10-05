Throwback: Kareena Kapoor Khan dons perfect winter outfit for photos with fans

Kareena Kapoor Khan often spends time at Pataudi Palace with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

After shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena Kapoor Khan straight headed to Pataudi Palace to spend time with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. She had earlier shared her look after completing five months of pregnancy. The family often spends at Pataudi Palace and even celebrated Taimur's first birthday there. Now we got our hands on a few throwback photos of Kareena posing with fans outside Pataudi Palace. The actor is glowing in the photo while posing with all smiles for the camera. She even donned a pretty look.

In the photos, Kareena is seen wearing a blue turtleneck sweater with grey straight fit jeans. She teamed it up with a pair of black sneakers.

Check out the photos below:

Talking about Laal Singh Chaddha shoot, it was reported that the makers will be using VFX to hide Kareena's baby bump. Talking about the same, a source told ETimes, "Since Bebo’s baby bump is visible, it will be concealed using VFX. She has 100 days of shoot left and is expected to join the team in September-October to wrap her portions."

Kareena turned 40 this year and ahead of her birthday, she had written, "As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG."

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan in the titular role is releasing during Christmas 2021.