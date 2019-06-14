Throwback diaries! Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are the cutest father-son duo in this unseen photo

Rishi Kapoor, who is currently in New York for his cancer treatment is very much active on Twitter. The legendary actor leaves no stone unturned in updating fans about his health and also about who met him and wife Neetu Kapoor during the visit in New York. Moreover, Rishi is someone who also treats fans by sharing throwback photos with fellow Bollywood actors and also his family. Ranbir Kapoor fans wait for Chintu Ji to post photos of the heartthrob.

Recently, a fan club of Rishi Kapoor took to their Twitter page and shared two photos. In one of the pics, Raj Kapoor is seen while holding a baby and in another, Rishi and kid Ranbir are posing together. They tweeted the photos stating, "Lil #RIshiSir in the arms of Dad Raj Kapoor ji and Mom Krishna ji looking on. The next lil #RanbirKapoor @rajbansal9"

However, Rishi corrected the fan club and gave out exact details of the photos. He tweeted, "That is not me but my daughter Riddhima in my father’s arms. All were sitting at a “havan” being performed at home. In the next picture it is my dear friend Raj Bansal myself and little Ranbir at Padampuraji Mandir in Jaipur. Just for your information."

Check it out below:

That is not me but my daughter Riddhima in my father’s arms. All were sitting at a “havan” being performed at home. In the next picture it is my dear friend Raj Bansal myself and little Ranbir at Padampuraji Mandir in Jaipur. Just for your information. https://t.co/c0Aaqq9I4R — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 13, 2019

Earlier this month, a source told DNA After Hrs that the veteran artiste is on his way to recovery and will be returning to India this September. Understandably, the family is relieved. In April this year, Randhir Kapoor, who had gone to New York to visit his brother, had stated that Rishi is on the road to recovery.