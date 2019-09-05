Throwback: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes all purple decked up in traditional attire in this video from unreleased film

Due to the ongoing lockdown, there are several throwback moments of Bollywood which are hitting the Internet. Some are unseen while some are moments which are being relived by the fans as they are too good to miss. Today, we came across a video from the year 1997 of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from an unreleased film titled Radheshyam Sitaram. In the film, the actor was paired opposite Suniel Shetty, however, it didn't witness the daylight.

In the throwback video, Aishwarya is seen decked up in traditional attire wearing a purple lehenga with oxidised jewellery and heavy makeup. The video is from a song sequence and is taken in-between shots. She is learning the steps and also having a jolly time while shooting for the same.

The throwback video is captioned on Instagram as "I can't take my eyes off her. #AishwaryaRai on the sets of incomplete movie Radheshyam Sitaram in 1997. Cr @movietalkies".

Meanwhile talking about Radheshyam Sitaram, filmmaker Anees Bazmee earlier stated on his Instagram page, "This picture was taken during the shooting of a film called Radheshyam Sitaram which unfortunately never released due to some issues. Yeh ek bohot hi khoobsoorat film banaayi thi jismain hero and heroine dono ka double role tha & I am sure agar yeh film release hoti toh aap sabko bohot pasand aati! PS - Don't miss the in the frame. Kya aapko yaad hai ki yeh bandar aapne pehle kaunse movie main dekha tha? #ThrowbackThursday @suniel.shetty @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb #PareshRawal".

The film had both Suneil and Aishwarya in double roles with Paresh Rawal in a pivotal role.