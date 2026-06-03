'Through all the chaos, you always got me': Akshay Kumar pens emotional note for Ahmed Khan, wishes Welcome 3 'become biggest gift' of his career

On Ahmed Khan's birthday, Akshay Kumar pens a heartfelt note for his Welcome to the Jungle director, hoping that their film will be the biggest hit of his career.

Actor Akshay Kumar has extended a heartwarming birthday wish to his Welcome To The Jungle director, Ahmed Khan, hailing the latter's work on the upcoming film. Akshay Kumar shared a picture with the filmmaker on his Instagram story, where the duo could be seen engaged in a light-hearted conversation.

Sending best wishes to Ahmed Khan's Welcome To The Jungle, Akshay wrote, "Tu samjha? Nahi tu nahi samjha." But somehow, through all the chaos, you always got me. And there's nobody else who could've pulled off the madness of Welcome To The Jungle the way you have. Happy Birthday, my friend, @khan_admedasas. May this film become the biggest gift of your career."

The makers of Welcome To The Jungle have released the film's highly anticipated official teaser, offering a first look at a large-scale, chaotic comedy built on meta- humour, nostalgia, and slapstick spectacle.

Positioned as the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise, following Welcome Back, the teaser introduces a self-aware comedic tone that leans heavily into parody and ensemble-driven chaos.

The teaser opens with a satirical twist on standard industry disclaimers, immediately setting a tongue-in-cheek tone. The on-screen text reads: "In the making of this film, no animals were used... except for some horses and us donkeys."

The footage then transitions into a fictional film-set premise, where the ensemble cast plays characters trapped in a production environment and being paid "crores of rupees" to perform. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah, the film is set for a global theatrical release on June 26.