Three years of Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee: Why Sidhant Gupta's Jay Khanna is a character that refuses to leave

Sidhant Gupta's Jay Khanna was a character who entered the story carrying the specific, volatile energy of a man who wants everything and understands that somewhere beneath the ambition, that wanting it this badly, is precisely what will undo him completely.

Three years ago this April, Vikramaditya Motwane's Jubilee arrived on our OTT screens and did something that period dramas rarely manage to achieve. It made you feel the weight of an era without ever letting the spectacle swallow the people inside it. At the centre of that achievement was Jay Khanna, played by Sidhant Gupta, a character who entered the story carrying the specific, volatile energy of a man who wants everything and understands that somewhere beneath the ambition, that wanting it this badly, is precisely what will undo him completely. The writing gave Jay enormous room with Atul Sabharwal's screenplay understanding that the most dangerous characters are not the ones who are simply ruthless, but the ones who are ruthless and still somehow right about the things that matter. And Sidhant filled that room with a performance that was built on restraint and combustion in equal measure.

Such was Sidhant's portrayal of Jay Khanna, that it lingered long after the series released, though, not just what he did within the show's narrative, but also what he represented within its world. Jubilee was set during the golden age of Hindi cinema, the 1940s and 50s, a period that Bollywood has always treated with a certain reverence. The music, the costume, the particular quality of longing that seemed to live inside every frame of that era, was perfectly represented in the series. And Jay was both, a product of that world and also its most honest reflection. He wanted to make films because he believed in them, and that belief was inseparable from ego, from hunger, from the kind of single-mindedness that makes a person both extraordinary and exhausting to love. In him, the show found its most complicated truth, that of a man who embodied everything Bollywood romanticises about ambition, and everything it rarely admits about the price of it.

Three years later, with Sidhant having since added Jawaharlal Nehru in Freedom at Midnight, Charles Sobhraj in Black Warrant and his upcoming spy-thriller Teen Kauwe to his body of work, it is easier now to see what Jubilee was not just a breakthrough for him, but a declaration of the kind of actor he intended to be. But Jay Khanna specifically carved a space in our hearts because the character was envisioned, built and executed that way. Some characters fade the moment their story ends. Jay Khanna never quite let the story end. He just went quiet, the way certain kinds of ambition do...not extinguished, only waiting.

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