Meet woman, wealthiest Indian professional manager, has net worth of Rs 32100 crore, works as...

Pakistan formally invites PM Modi to Islamabad for SCO meeting

Gujarat rains: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Saurashtra, Kutch, several other regions till...; check forecast

Video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talking about his 'Bharat Dojo Yatra' goes viral, check what it is all about

Three films with same title released 85 years apart; one broke box office records with 72-year-old hero, earned...

Three films with same title released 85 years apart; one broke box office records with 72-year-old hero, earned...

These three movies with same name made a big impact at the box office.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 08:44 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Three films with same title released 85 years apart; one broke box office records with 72-year-old hero, earned...
Image credit: YouTube/Screenshot
    In Bollywood, there are several films with the same title. Today, we will talk about three movies named Jailor and Jailer that all made a big impact at the box office. The 2023 film Jailer, starring Rajinikanth, even broke box office records. Here’s a look at these three films:

    Jailor 1938: The first Jailor was made in 1938. It was a melodrama directed and produced by Sohrab Modi and produced by Minerva Movietone. The story and songs were written by Kamal Amrohi and Amir Haider, and the screenplay was by J.K. Nanda. The music was by Mir Sahib. The film starred Sohrab Modi, Leela Chitnis, Sadiq Ali, Eruch Tarapore, Abu Bakar, Baby Kamla, and Kusum Deshpande. This film worked well at the box office.

    Jailor 1958: This version of Jailor was a remake of the 1938 film and was released in 1958. Sohrab Modi directed and produced it again. The production company was Minerva Movietone. Kamal Amrohi wrote the story and dialogues, and Madan Mohan composed the music with songs by Rajendra Krishna. Sohrab Modi reprised his role as the jailer, with Kamini Kaushal, Geeta Bali, Abhi Bhattacharya, Daisy Irani, Nana Palsikar, Eruch Tarapore, and Pratima Devi in key roles. This movie also created a lot of buzz.

    Jailer 2023: The most recent Jailor was released in 2023 and starred Rajinikanth. This film made history with its box office earnings. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanidhi Maran of Sun Pictures, the film featured action-packed sequences. The cast included Rajinikanth, Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah, Sunil, Mirna Menon, and Yogi Babu in supporting roles.

    The film collected over Rs 650 crore worldwide. This film was a huge success at the box office.

