Thought I'll ask Mumbai police's permission to visit Richa Chadha: Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's wedding was around the corner but got postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The couple although living in Mumbai are away from each other and have got into a long-distance relationship. They indulge in virtual calling and had also shared a glimpse of the same on their Instagram pages. Now during an interaction with The Times of India, Ali revealed that he misses Richa immensely and wants to meet her.

Ali stated, "It’s difficult to quarantining separately from Richa, I thought I’ll ask Mumbai police’s permission, one of these days to go visit her." On being quizzed about the wedding being postponed, the Mirzapur actor said, "It made us think. We thank our stars though because we were so unorganised and had not made the payments yet, so we got saved (laughs). We were so unplanned! It was a bit of a bummer but I look at it this way that the universe wanted us to celebrate it with everyone in the new world post this."

Earlier when Hindustan Times asked Ali about wedding plans, he had said, "Sabki life postpone ho gayi hai, shaadi toh... let’s see what comes out of this in the new world. I hope we come out as better people, a better system, a better climate. I think there’s a major churning happening above, below, inside and outside... everywhere. It’s definitely a time to reflect."

The couple fell in love about five years back while shooting for Fukrey.