'Thought I had a heart attack': Umesh Chauhan, vlogger who got shot in Tiger Shroff firing, recalls shocking incident

Umesh Chauhan, the vlogger who got shot in the Tiger Shroff firing incident in Mumbai, has recalled mistaking his bullet wound for a heart attack. He discovered he had been shot only after reaching the Cooper Hospital. Tiger's mother, Ayesha Shroff, visited him at the hospital.

Umesh Chauhan, a vlogger who was shot while filming actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, has recalled the terrifying moments when he mistook the bullet wound for a heart attack. Chauhan was recording a video as the actor's car left a football club in Juhu around 7 pm on Sunday when he suddenly felt a sharp pain in his chest. He only discovered that he had been shot after reaching the hospital. "I was filming Tiger when I suddenly began to feel a sharp pain in my chest," the 36-year-old told NDTV.



Tiger was waving at fans through the rolled-up windows of his car when three attackers opened fire. A video of the incident showed one man firing at the vehicle with a gun held in both hands, while another shot at it from the side. A third man was waiting on a motorcycle, which the trio used to flee the scene.

Umesh Chauhan felt intense pain in his chest after being shot

Recounting the incident, Chauhan said, "That day, Tiger Shroff was leaving after playing, and it was around 7 pm. As his vehicle exited the gate, I was standing right next to where Tiger Shroff was seated, recording a video. Suddenly, there was a loud noise - it sounded as if a tire had burst. Immediately after that, I began to feel an intense pain in my chest. I thought I had a heart attack." He added that he began desperately seeking help, unaware that a bullet had struck him. "I started shouting, pleading with everyone for help - saying that I had pain in my chest, telling them I couldn't breathe. I didn't know I had been shot; I only discovered that after I reached Cooper Hospital," he said.

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff visited injured vlogger

Chauhan received initial treatment and was stabilised at Cooper Hospital in Juhu before being shifted to the civic-run KEM Hospital for specialised care. Tiger's mother, Ayesha Shroff, also visited him at the hospital and assured him of all possible support.

Suspects intercepted in Kota, police are probing Lawrence Bishnoi gang's claim

Meanwhile, police said the accused were intercepted in Rajasthan's Kota while travelling by train towards Delhi. According to the police, the men allegedly planned to flee to Nepal and had collectively received an advance payment of Rs 50,000 to carry out the attack. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the firing in a social media post that has gone viral. However, police are yet to verify the authenticity of the claim.

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