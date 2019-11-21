'Thor' actor Ray Steverson roped in as antagonist in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'

The makers of RRR have something exciting in the pipeline! While SS Rajamouli and RRR makers have roped in two of the finest Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn alongside Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, they have also found rare Hollywood talents.

Remember the ever-so-excited friend of Chris Hemsworth named Volstagg in Thor? Ray Stevenson has now been roped in as the lead antagonist in SS Rajamouli's RRR. He would be playing the character of Scott in the movie. While announcing the same, the official Twitter handle of the movie wrote, "#RayStevenson, it’s a pleasure to have you play the lead antagonist #SCOTT in #RRRMovie. Can't wait to begin shooting with you. #RRR".

Similarly, the makers also announced Indiana Jones actress Alison Doody as the female antagonist in the movie. Named Lady Scott in the movie (wife to Ray), Alison has already started shooting for the first schedule of the film. Apart from the two, the makers also announced Olivia Morris as the female lead to Jr. NTR. She plays the role of Jennifer in the movie.

The shooting of RRR was 70% complete two days back. The movie, helmed by Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli, is slated to release on July 30, 2020.