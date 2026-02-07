FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'Thok diya dushmano ko': Amitabh Bachchan celebrates India's U19 Cricket World Cup victory, says 'we are not third world'

India defeated England by 100 runs to win the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup final at the Harare Sports Club on Friday, claiming a record-extending sixth U19 World Cup crown. Here's how Amitabh Bachchan congratulated the team.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 07, 2026, 04:30 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has lauded India's Under-19 cricket team for clinching the World Cup, calling the victory a moment of immense pride for the nation. Amitabh took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he reacted to the young team’s title-winning performance. The icon also celebrated India’s dominance across formats, pointing out that the country has emerged as world champions in men’s, women’s and blind cricket as well. 

The multiple National Award-wining actor wrote, "U19 Cricket INDIA .. WORLD CHAMPIONS ! Thok diya dushmano ko!! Blind , Women's , Mens Cricket ALL world Champions .. we are NUMBER 1 .. ONE .. on top , FIRST in World .. We are NOT 3rd World .. we are FIRST World !! BHARAT MATA KI JAI." 

It was on Friday, when India beat England by 100 runs to win the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup final at the Harare Sports Club, claiming a record-extending sixth U19 World Cup crown. A staggering century from 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fired India to ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup glory as they overcame England by 100 runs in the final. The young opener blasted 15 fours and as many sixes in his brutal 175 from 80 balls, recording the highest individual score in the history of finals in this competition. 

Captain Ayush Mhatre (53) and wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu (40) also made valuable contributions as India racked up 411/9. England made a promising start in reply but a middle order collapse proved costly, with Caleb Falconer’s brilliant 115 in vain as India completed a record-extending sixth ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup triumph.

