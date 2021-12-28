'Thoda workout thoda pose': Anushka Sharma's latest gym selfie goes viral

As Indian Cricket Team is touring South Africa for three Test matches and three ODIs, Anushka Sharma is accompanying her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli in the African nation, along with their daughter Vamika.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her latest gym selfie which she captioned as "Thoda workout thoda pose". She looked radiant and glowing in the picture, thanks to the workout.





Anushka later posted another picture on her Instagram Stories in which she was seen enjoying the cricketing action while munching chips.







On Sunday, Anushka had issued a statement thanking the paparazzi from not publishing Vamika's photos on social media after Virat Kohli requested media to not take their daughter's pictures when they were boarding a flight to South Africa. On behalf of Virat and Anushka, she wrote, "We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter. special thank you to fan clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you."