Nadaaniyan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, has received mixed reviews following its release on Netflix. While some viewers have praised the film, many have expressed disappointment, citing below-average performances, a weak script, and a lacking screenplay. Recently, Pinkie Roshan, wife of Rakesh Roshan and mother of Hrithik Roshan, has also shared her thoughts on the film.

Social media is abuzz with scathing reviews of the Netflix film, Nadaaniyan, with many calling it "unbearable". One Instagram user, Freddy Birdy, posted a biting review, stating that the film's mindless romantic comedy genre is its downfall. Birdy criticized the film's clichéd portrayal of rich and poor people, its graphics, and its predictable storyline.



Pinkie Roshan's reaction to Nadaaniyan

The review concluded with a sarcastic applause for Netflix, questioning the platform's decision to produce subpar content like Nadaaniyan instead of critically acclaimed series like Sacred Games and Delhi Crime. The reviewer warned viewers to watch the film "at their own risk". However, what caught everyone's attention was Pinkie Roshan's comment on the review. The mother of Hrithik Roshan and wife of Rakesh Roshan chimed in, saying she agreed with the review but loved Ibrahim Ali Khan's performance in the film. “Totally go with this hilarious review tho I loved Ibrahim Ali Khan," she wrote.

Nadaaniyan marks Ibrahim's Bollywood debut, alongside a talented ensemble cast including Khushi Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, and Mahima Chaudhry. Nadaaniyan, a romantic comedy-drama, delves into the intricate realms of love, societal pressures, and personal growth, weaving a narrative that challenges conventional notions of relationships and self-discovery. In a manner reminiscent of the 2024 Malayalam film Premalu, Nadaaniyan's conclusion presents a nuanced and multifaceted exploration of the protagonists' journeys. Directed by Shauna Gautam and backed by Karan Johar, the film is streaming on Netflix.