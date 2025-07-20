This writer was dragged into prostitution, worked as bar dancer, later wrote blockbusters for...; her name is...

By 17, this writer had become the mistress of a wealthy man,a relationship she described as the lowest point of her life. Seeking stability, she remained in the situation for years despite the emotional toll.

In the world of cinema, while actors often take the spotlight, it's the writers who lay the foundation of a powerful story. One such writer, whose real-life story could itself be a gripping film, is Shagufta Rafique. She is the creative force behind some of Bollywood's biggest hits, especially for stars like Emraan Hashmi and Aditya Roy Kapur.

With a pen that scripted films like Woh Lamhe, Murder 2, Jannat 2, Aashiqui 2, Jism 2, and Raaz 3D, Shagufta Rafique’s life behind the scenes has been no less dramatic than the movies she has written.

Early Life Marked by Struggle and Survival

Shagufta was adopted and raised by a woman whose connection to a wealthy Kolkata-based businessman was never officially recognised. After his death, his second family, including Shagufta, was left to fend for themselves. By the time she was just 11, Shagufta had started dancing at private parties to support her adoptive mother.

She would earn around ₹700 a night, and they often had to survive on just ₹500 a month. Reflecting on those years, she once told Al Jazeera, "The whole thing made me see very early how vulnerable women are, and how money decides what is respectable and what is not."

A Vicious Cycle of Survival

By 17, she had become the mistress of a wealthy man,a relationship she described as the lowest point of her life. Seeking stability, she remained in the situation for years despite the emotional toll. After breaking free, Shagufta found herself pushed into prostitution. Eventually, she became a bar dancer to make ends meet.

Recalling this period, she shared with Al Jazeera, "It was a vicious cycle. To get away from my frustration at being trapped I got into prostitution, to get away from that I started working as a bar dancer, to get away from Mumbai I went to Dubai and so on."

Facing Rejection in Bollywood

Despite her challenging circumstances, Shagufta developed a passion for storytelling. But getting a break in Bollywood was anything but easy. With no formal training or experience, she was turned away from several production houses and TV shows.

"I would go to production houses, even to TV shows and ask for work as a writer, but nobody was interested, as I had no experience," she said.

Breakthrough with Vishesh Films

Her life took a turn when she joined Mahesh Bhatt's Vishesh Films. There, she finally got the opportunity to showcase her talent and penned some of Bollywood's most successful commercial scripts.