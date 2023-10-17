Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This woman was A R Rahman’s favourite singer, sung 10000 songs, died at 37 due to serious…

Swarnalatha grabbed limelight after she sang the famous song 'Chinnachiru Kiliye' with KJ Yesudas in Neethikku Thandanai.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

Indian film industry have seen many stars who succeeded in earning a lot of fame at a very young age but they unfortunately left this world at a young age either due to accident or sickness. Stars like Divya Bharti, Sushant Singh Rajput, Jiah Khan became very famous at a young age but they died young. Another such shining star was Swarnalatha, who said goodbye to this world at the age of 37. Swarnalatha was a well-known name in the Hindi and South Indian music industry. She died on September 12, 2010. In her short career, she sang 10000 songs in about 10 languages ​​including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali.

Although, Swarnalatha sang most of the songs for South Indian films, she was popular among Hindi music lovers too. Swarnalatha grabbed limelight after she sang the famous song 'Chinnachiru Kiliye' with KJ Yesudas in Neethikku Thandanai. Swarnalatha succeeded in carving a place for herself in Indian music industry at a very young age.

Oscar winner famous singer and music composer AR Rahman had once said that Swarnalatha is his favorite singer. Swarnalatha was born in Kerala in 1973 and she died at 37 at Malar Hospital, Chennai. Swarnalatha was suffering from severe idiopathic lung disease.

Swarnalatha won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her song "Porale Ponnuthayi" from the film Karuththamma. The song was composed by A. R. Rahman. She was also the first female playback singer to receive a National Award In A. R. Rahman Music.

