This woman, a musical genius, worked in brothel, was India's first crorepati singer, Gandhiji sought help from her for..

Gauhar Jaan was the first Indian singer to become a recording superstar. Gauhar Jaan was the first Indian singer whose songs were recorded at 78rpm. It was released by the Gramophone Company of India and resulted in her being known as "the Gramophone girl".

The world of singing and the growth of singers hs changed a lot with the growth of human civilisation. While many singers have gained immense popularity in India over the years, there was one singer, some 100 years back who became a superstar in her field. We are talking about none other than Gauhar Jaan.

Gauhar Jaan was born as Eleen Angelina Yeoward on June 26, 1873, in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. Her father, Robert William Yeoward, worked as an engineer in a dry ice factory, and married her mother, Adeline Victoria Hemmings, in 1872. In 1879, after the birth of Gauhar Jaan, the marriage ended. Both mother and daughter moved to Banaras in 1881 with a Muslim nobleman. Victoria then converted to Islam and changed Angelina's name to 'Gauhar Jaan' and hers to 'Malka Jaan'.

After some time, Malka Jaan went to Calcutta with Gauhar and started performing in the court of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah.

Reports state that when the price of gold was Rs 20 per gram, Gauhar Jaan used to charge Rs 3000 for recording a song. Adjusted with today's inflation, this amount will come to around Rs 1 crore per song.

As per reports, at the peak of her career, Gauhar Jaan was provided with her own train when she went to sing. This was because Gauhar Jaan used to wear gold and silver jewelry and never used to repeat her ornaments. Gauhar Jaan was the first crorepati singer of India.

The first performance by Gauhar Jaan was in 1887 in 'Darbhanga Raj', which is now in Bihar. She was then appointed as the court musician of ‘Darbhanga Raj’. Gauhar Jaan started performing in Calcutta in 1896 and gained immense popularity in the city.

Mahatma Gandhi started the Swaraj movement in the year 192 for which he had sought help from courtesans across the country. One of the courtesans he sought help from in the fight for freedom was Gauhar Jaan. She was asked to contribute to the Swaraj Fund to support the freedom movement. She agreed to organise a fund-raising concert and sent Rs 12,000 that she raised through the concert.

Despite such popularity and fame, Gauhar Jaan struggled in her personal life. The singer faced sexual assault when she was only 13 years old.

Gauhar, despite facing a tough time, recovered from the shock and succeeded in making a name for herself in the music world. Gauhar Jaan's childhood was also not easy as she spent her childhood in a brothel. Later in her life, she was also betrayed by her relatives.

According to reports, Gauhar Jaan, who was once a millionaire, died on January 17, 1930. It is said that Gauhar Jaan died in poverty. Gauhar Jaan’s relatives cheated on her and spent all her money, forcing her to ask people to arrange food for her.