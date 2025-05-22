One such film was released in 1998, which might not be popular for its storyline anymore, but is still a superhit for its timeless music. We are talking about Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala's Dil Se, which also marked the memorable debut of Preity Zinta in Hindi cinema.

Dil Se, directed by Mani Ratnam, based on terrorism and tensions in the north-eastern states, is still considered to be a cinematic masterpiece. It is most well-known for its songs, composed by AR Rahman and penned by Gulzar. The songs are popular not only for their melody but also for their lyrical purity, which is unheard of in Bollywood songs.

One of the most popular songs of the film, Jiya Jale, beautifully encapsulates the virtues and emotional nuances of a bride on her wedding night. Both the tune and the lyrics of the song touch the heart. Gulzar himself had said that the purpose of this song was to show the feelings of a new bride, without any vulgarity, a rare feat in mainstream cinema. He had said these things in a conversation with author Nasreen Munni Kabir.

Another standout track from the film, Chaiya Chaiya, features Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora dancing atop a moving train. The song is a considered a classic to this date, popular for the actors' chemistry, and unmatched rythm.

It would not be wrong to say that Dil Se remains one of the most influential films in modern India. For the unversed, upon its release, Dil Se was also awarded two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards.

