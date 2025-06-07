Raja proved to be a blockbuster after its release and emerged as the third highest-grossing film of 1995. It gave tough competition to Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan's Karan Arjun at the box office.

Nowadays, when people witness actor Sanjay Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor's brother onscreen, they see him playing serious roles on several OTT shows and films. However, there was a time when Sanjay Kapoor was hailed as a 'chocolate boy' known for his innocent looks and charm. Sanjay Kapoor made his debut in the film industry in 1995 and went on to work in many Bollywood films over the years, but there is one film that not only became a superhit but also made him a household name. The film we are talking about is none other than Raja.

Raja, directed and co-produced by Indra Kumar, was released in June 1995. It starred Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor, along with Paresh Rawal, Mukesh Khanna, Dalip Tahil, Rita Bhaduri, and Himani Shivpuri, in supporting roles.

Raja proved to be a blockbuster after its release and emerged as the third highest-grossing film of 1995. It gave tough competition to Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan's Karan Arjun at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 4.25 crores, Raja earned a whopping Rs 34.68 crores worldwide, eventually becoming Sanjay Kapoor's only romantic film to be a superhit.

Raja also gained immense traction because of its blockbuster songs, such as 'Ankhiyan milaoon kabhi ankhiyan churaoon', 'Nazaren mili dil dhadka', 'Kisi din banungi main raja ki rani', 'Aankh teri chhalke to dard', 'Tumne agar pyar se dekha nahi mujhko', which are all still fan favourites.

Sanjay Kapoor's film Raja is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Shemaroo's YouTube channel.

