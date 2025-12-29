'This was meant for me': Krystle D'Souza on replacing Tamannaah Bhatia in Dhurandhar song Shararat, says Baahubali actress 'would have bring...'

Krystle D'Souza opened up about bagging the Dhurandhar song Shararat after Tamannaah Bhatia was suggested by choreographer Vijay Ganguly.

Television actress Krystle D'Souza has opened up about replacing Tamannaah Bhatia in the much- much-talked-about Shararat from the film Dhurandhar. Speaking candidly to IANS, she emphasised that it was all about destiny, saying, "What's meant to be, will be." Krystle praised Tamannaah's talent and beauty, while reflecting on how opportunities sometimes fall into place exactly as they're meant to. When asked about reports claiming Tamannaah was rejected for the song, the Chehre actress said she had no idea about the decision behind the scenes but praised Tamannaah's talent, calling her 'amazing.'

Krystle D'Souza on replacing Tamannaah Bhatia

Krystle shared, "I had no idea about all this, but I mean, she's amazing, she's beautiful, and she's so good at what she does. More power to her, you know what's written in someone's destiny, they receive. I feel like this was meant for me, it was meant for Ayesha, and we got it. But that doesn't take away from how beautiful Tamannaah is or what a great performer she is."

"Maybe she would have added her own spark to a song-she brings her own aura, her own limelight, and I think that's wonderful. I feel proud of every woman who is doing so well, and I'd love to see more women deliver amazing, crazy performances and support one another," she added.

When Shararat choreographer revealed Tamannaah Bhatia was the OG choice

Krystle D'Souza and Ayesha Khan featured in the song Shararat from Dhurandhar. The foot-tapping number has been sung by popular Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas and Madhubanti Bagchi. For the unversed, choreographer Vijay Ganguly recently revealed in an interview that he had initially considered Tamannaah Bhatia for the song, but director Aditya Dhar did not approve the idea. After Vijay's statement went viral, he clarified on his Instagram stories that the Baahubali actress was never actually in the running for the song.

Vijay Ganguly on getting misquoted about replacing Tamannaah Bhatia

In his statement, the choreographer wrote, "To clarify: Tamannaah Bhatia was never under consideration because her star power is so significant it might have overwhelmed the specific needs of this scene. In Dhurandhar, the music is woven into a high-stakes moment where the tension is key. The makers opted for two performers to keep the focus on the story's progression. This choice was about protecting the film's atmosphere and ensuring the narrative remains the hero of the sequence."

Vijay Ganguly added, "I genuinely enjoy conversations around cinema and the many layers that go into making a film. That said, I have often refrained from putting myself out there because, at times, words get selectively lifted, misquoted or sensationalised to serve headlines rather than the craft. It's unfortunate that instead of the conversation staying on the song and the creative intent behind Shararat, the focus has shifted to comparisons between two wonderful artists, with strong and reductive terms like 'rejections' being used-something that was never the spirit of what was shared."