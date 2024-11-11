Malaika Arora wore a denim-on-denim co-ord set which she paired with a white bralette featuring a plunging neckline at the recent event in Mumbai.

Malaika Arora joined the host of celebrities at social media megastars, Logan Paul and Mr Beast’s brand event in Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, and Riteish Deshmukh brought their kids to relish the chocolates launched at the event. Malaika attended the event with Arhaan Khan, her son she shares with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

Malaika flaunted her curves in a denim-on-denim co-ord set which she paired with a white bralette. She added a touch of glam with a pair of sunglasses and a tanned handbag. Her video from the event is all over the internet, grabbing attention for all the wrong reasons. Sharing the clip on Instagram, paparazzo Viral Bhayani wrote, “Malaika Arora with Her Son taking a seat at BKC as they visited BKC for the brand event.”

As soon as Malaika’s video surfaced online, eagle-eyed netizens slammed the actress for wearing an ‘outrageous’ outfit at the event. “Baccho ke saath ho tab to dhang ki dress pehen liya kar(Whenever you are with children, wear proper dress),” reacted a user. “I don't like her outfit,” said the second user. “Atleast bacche saath rahe tab toh bhi ache kapde pehen na,” commented the third user. “Why are you trying so hard to be naked where children are, ma'am? Seriously, why?” questioned one of the netizens. Check the reactions here:

At the event, Malaika was also seen greeting Kareena Kapoor Khan, who wore a black shirt and blue denim. The Singham Again actress was accompanied by her kids Taimur and Jeh. Recently, Malaika posted a heartwarming birthday wish for Arhaan, who turned a year older on November 90, 2024. She shared memorable moments with Arhaan and captioned it, “Happy birthday my baby boy (birthday cake)mama loves u the mostesttttttttttttttt(red heart emojis).”

Meanwhile, Malaika has been keeping a low profile for quite some time after the demise of her father Anil Mehta.