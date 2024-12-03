Shakti Kapoor said, "We did this film together where these two were the heroes. Actually, no, there were three heroes. Govinda, Chunky, and a monkey. Ask them." Chunky further confessed, "Yes, he was paid more handsomely than us."

In the year 1993, a film starring Chunky Panday and Govinda was released which created a storm at the box office. Many good films were overshadowed by the storm that this film created. This film was Aankhen, the highest-grossing Indian film of 1993. In this film, both Govinda and Chunky Panday were in double roles, but the actor who took the highest fee for this film directed by David Dhawan was someone else.

Recently, Govinda, Chunky Panday, and Shakti Kapoor appeared on Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show. On this show, the star cast of the film revealed that for the blockbuster film Aankhen, neither any actor nor any actress got the highest fees, rather the monkey got the biggest amount for the film.

Shakti Kapoor said, "We did this film together where these two were the heroes. Actually, no, there were three heroes. Govinda, Chunky, and a monkey. Ask them." Chunky further confessed, "Yes, he was paid more handsomely than us."

Govinda too agreed with the other members and said, “We didn’t get paid." Shakti Kapoor also revealed how the monkey was given a room at Mumbai's five-star hotel. "Whenever David would call for the monkey, Chunky would show up. Whenever he called for Chunky, the monkey would show up," he said.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Chunky Panday said, "That monkey was paid more than me and Govinda. He was a very expensive monkey from down south and used to fly with 6 assistants. He was a big star who would stay at hotel Sun and Sand. Crazy things used to happen to the set because of this fellow but he was equally loved by everyone."

Aankhen earned Rs 25 crore at the box office and proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. It also became the highest-grossing Indian film of 1993 and was remade in Telugu as Pokiri Raja (1995).

