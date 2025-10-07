Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

This 'vulgar' song of Madhuri Dixit was banned in TV and Radio, makers were dragged to court, ban was demanded for its..., still became...

The 1993 movie KhalNayak was one of the biggest hits of that year, but the song 'Choli Ke Peeche' was the most debated and even hated song of that year as well.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 12:33 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

This 'vulgar' song of Madhuri Dixit was banned in TV and Radio, makers were dragged to court, ban was demanded for its..., still became...
Madhuri Dixit
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit was a superstar of the 1990s, every actor's dream to work with. Madhuri, also known as the Dhak Dhak Girl, won millions of hearts with her smile and dance moves. But did you know that one of her songs was so controversial that it was banned on television and radio? The song in question is Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from the 1993 superhit film Khalnayak. 

When Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai was banned on TV & Radio

Directed by Subhash Ghai, Khalnayak starred Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. Made for a mere Rs 4 crore, the film grossed Rs 21 crore at the box office. However, the song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, sung by Alka Yagnik and Ila Arun, sparked controversy. Many people called the lyrics obscene and offensive towards women. The outrage escalated to the point where the matter reached court. The complainants demanded that the Censor Board remove the song from the film and recall the cassettes that had already been sold, which too, on record numbers.

When the court provided much-needed relief 

After a hearing, the court ruled that there was nothing objectionable in the song. Despite this, the controversy did not subside. Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray then supported the song, stating that there was nothing wrong with it and that the protests should stop. Nevertheless, Doordarshan and All India Radio banned the song on their own, preventing it from being played on TV and radio.

Choli 2.0 again won the audience

The song remained popular and gained a cult following over the years. It was remade in 2024 for the film Crew starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. This time, the song served as the film's background music and was well-received by audiences. Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai not only made headlines at the time but continues to resonate even decades later. This song was a brilliant blend of Madhuri's grace and Subhash Ghai's artistry, and it remains vivid in people's minds even today.

