This viral reel featuring Urfi Javed with Sooryavansham scene is hilarious

Urfi Javed- Amitabh Bachchan

Urfi Javed has become a digital sensation. Her unique fashion sense has inspired content creators to test their creativity and come up with some hilarious memes. One of the viral memes that have garnered netizens' attention is the unexpected crossover with Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham.

In the video shared by a meme page, Urfi is seen in an unexpected avatar, where she's decked up in a golden outfit. Urfi's outfit gets an unexpected comment from Thakur Bhanupratap Singh saying, "Sanskar umar se bade hai iske." Then, Urfi shows the backless side of the outfit and cuts to the reaction of Amitabh Bachchan after having zehar wali kheer.

Watch the viral meme to have a great laugh

Television actress Urfi Javed, who has been ruling the headlines ever since she Bigg Boss OTT in 2020 due to her unique style statement, has always been vocal about everything. Recently, comedian Sunil Pal slammed her for her clothes and called her paagal.

He shared a video in which he can be heard saying, “ye Urfi Javed pagla gayi h kya(Is Urfi Javed out of her mind?) I would like to thank the woman who complained against Uorfi. I think Urfi wants to do something so that she can come into the discussion. Even if it’s illegal. Wearing less clothes, took the name Urfi Javed. I don’t like the way she is playing with our holy Muslim name.”

Earlier, Urfi Javed gave a befitting reply to trolls by posting bold photos of herself. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Shameless but pretty. Also, the definition of decency, vulgarity differs from person to person. For some people it’s showing kegs , for some it’s wearing bikini, for some it’s just Uorfi Javed. So I decided to not listen to anyone. Be my own judge. If what I put or don’t put on my body bothers you, go f*ck yourself!”