This video of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani boxing with the same trainer is sure to motivate you

Both Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are known for their fitness videos. While the two took their time to share some more motivation, their fans have now shared a video where Tiger and Disha are seen boxing with the same trainer simultaneously.

While Tiger instantly gets into form and starts boxing with his blue boxing gloves, Disha takes her own time and follows the instructor's instructions before going ahead with the boxing. Both Tiger and Disha give enough motivation with their boxing video as they are unstoppable while in the act.

Take a look:

Disha Patani is currently in news for her movie 'Malang' which released on February 7, 2020. The movie is currently competing with Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan's 'Love Aaj Kal'. 'Malang' also stars Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role, and Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. Tiger had attended the premiere of the movie and was rooting for Disha.

Apart from their professional relations, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have often been alleged as a couple. The two are family friends and thus often visit one another's homes, go out on Sunday brunches and have even been spotted on holidays together.