This VIDEO of Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu teaching Bhangra to 'Munde Di Maa' Denise is pure gold

Nick Jonas' mother Denise lit up our Instagram feed today by sharing a throwback video from Nick and Priyanka Chopra's Mumbai pre-wedding ceremonies.

The video shows Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra teaching Bhangra to 'Munde Di Maa' Denise and it is the cutest thing ever. The ladies can be seen dancing to the tunes of Sherry Maan's hit Punjabi number '3 Peg'.

"Thank you, Madhu Chopra for being patient with my lack of dance skills! I miss you," Denise Jonas captioned the post.

Nick's family indeed enjoyed their time in Mumbai. It was heartwarming to see them dressed in traditional clothes for the roka ceremony. Denise even draped a goreous pink saree for the engagement bash.

Here's another Inside video from the bash that went viral -

The festivities took place at Chopra's residence and it was attended only by their families and close friends.