Dilip Kumar gave his blessings to Sunny Deol on the sets of his debut film Betaab by playfully punching him, as seen in the black and white photograph Dharmendra shared on his Instagram. The 1983 film also marked the acting debut of Amrita Singh and was one of the biggest hits of 1983.

Veteran actor Dharmendra shared a cherished memory on social media when Dilip Kumar visited the mahurat of elder son Sunny Deol's debut movie Betaab. Taking to his Instagram, Dharmendra posted a black and white photograph of the late superstar playfully punching Sunny's cheek, while Sunny smiles. Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 on July 7, 2021.

The Sholay actor recalled that Dilip Kumar gave his blessings to Sunny during the mahurat of his first film. "Dalip saheb ka pyaar bhara duayen dete haath Sunny ko film BETAB ke mahurat par hi naseeb ho gaya tha," Dharmendra wrote, and added a string of heart and evil eyes emojis. The vintage photo went viral on social media as soon as the 89-year-old superstar posted it.

Rahul Rawail's Betaab also marked the acting debut of actress Amrita Singh. Written by Javed Akhtar, the romantic entertainer was loosely based on William Shakespeare’s The Taming Of The Shrew. Released on August 5, 1983, Betaab was a huge commercial success and went on to become one of the biggest hits of the year. It was later even remade in Telugu as Samrat with Ramesh Babu, and in Kannada as Karthik with Karthik Shetty.

Meanwhile on the work front, Sunny Deol was last seen in the action drama Jaat, which hit theatres on April 10. The film also featured Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, and Vineet Kumar Singh in pivotal roles and has grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide. The makers have also announced its sequel Jaat 2.

Before Jaat 2, Sunny Deol has exciting movies lined up for release. These include Aamir Khan's production and Rajkumar Santoshi-directed Lahore 1947, the much-anticipated sequel to his 1997 cult war drama - Border 2, and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana in which he will be seen playing Lord Hanuman. Ranbir Kapoor and Yash will play Lord Rama and Ravana in the mythological epic, which will be released in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.

