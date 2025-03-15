The film's launch was a historic event held in Patna's Gandhi Maidan. It also stands as one of the most expensive Indian films ever produced.

This film is a cinematic behemoth, standing as one of the most expensive Indian films ever produced. With a runtime of 200-224 minutes, it is also one of the longest Indian films. The film's trailer launch was a historic event, marking the first time a South Indian film premiered its trailer in the North, held at a grand event in Patna's Gandhi Maidan. The film has redefined box office success, grossing over Rs 1,642 crore worldwide and earning multiple titles including highest-grossing film in India, highest-grossing Indian film of the year, second highest-grossing Telugu film, and third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. It is none other than Pushpa 2.

The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2 saw actors Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay Ghosh, reprising their roles from the original movie. New additions to the cast include Jagapathi Babu in a pivotal role, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, as well as Saurabh Sachdeva, Tarak Ponnappa, Satya, and Adithya Menon. Sreeleela featured in the item number.

Pushpa 2 picks up where the story left off, following the journey of a powerful smuggling kingpin as he engages in a fierce battle of wits with a ruthless rival, all while expertly navigating the complex web of politics, sealing lucrative deals, and facing off in intense confrontations.

Pushpa 2 generated significant buzz with its grand launch event in Patna and impressive box office numbers, but its release was also marred by controversy. A stampede occurred at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to her son. Allu Arjun was arrested on charges of negligence but was later granted interim bail. Also, a scene showing the protagonist urinating in a swimming pool with a police officer present sparked outrage. Congress leader Theenmar Mallanna filed a complaint against the film's team, alleging disrespect to the police force.

Furthermore, the film's troubles included the removal of the song "Damunte Pattukora" due to its contentious lyrics, and director Sukumar even hinted at quitting the film industry altogether amid the backlash. Despite being embroiled in controversy, Pushpa 2 has achieved significant box office success, surpassing Rs 1,500 crore globally as per reports.