BOLLYWOOD

This 'underdog' film with no stars is giving tough competition to Saiyaara, shows 350% jump in business, revives 20-year-old dead genre, it is..

When India was gripped by the fever of Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha appeared and enlightened the global audience with the power of Dharma. The film has made such an impact that people are removing their footwear before walking into the cinema hall for the movie.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 10:58 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The animation film that is giving tough competition to Saiyaara

    Once again, it's proved that the box office is unpredictable. No one knows what will click with the audience and what will be missed. However, one thing is for sure: a project made with passion, dedication, and an intent of entertaining the masses will be accepted wholeheartedly. In July, the Indian box office witnessed two such phenomena. At first, the entire nation fell in love all over again with Saiyaara. Mohit Suri's romantic musical with debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has earned the title of blockbuster. 

    When the entire nation was gripped with the fever of Saiyaara, Lord Vishnu's Narsimha avatar appeared and broke the spell with a major impact. Two weeks after Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha was released with little to no buzz. However, with the power of strong word of mouth, the movie became the new trendsetter in Indian cinema, breaking norms and exceeding expectations at an unprecedented level. Presented by Hombale Films, Mahavatar Narsimha is the first part of The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, narrating the mythological story of Bhakt Prahlada, the young devotee of Lord Vishnu and his tyrant father, Hiranyakashipu. 

    How Mahavatar Narsimha took over the nation

    Released in cinemas on July 25, Mahavatar Narsimha started on a low note. The Hindi dubbed version started with minimal turnout. However, things changed from the very next day. On Saturday, the animated film showed a good jump, and on Sunday, it took on another level. As per several trade analysts, Mahavatar Narsimha showed a jump of nearly 350%. The movie is running to packed houses even on weekdays, and this proves the power of content. 

    Mahavatar Narsimha box office collection 

    In five days, Mahavatar Narsimha has earned Rs 29.35 crores, with a major chunk coming from North India (the Hindi audience). Until Monday, Narsimha collected Rs 15.40 crore in Hindi, Rs 5.62 crore in Telugu, Rs 49 lakhs in Kannada, Rs 25 lakh in Tamil, and Rs 90,000 in Malayalam. 

    Mahavatar Narsimha revived a dead genre 

    With the unprecedented success of Mahavatar Narsimha, the film revived the genre of animation dramas. The last major successful animation movie was Chaar Sahibzaade (2014). Before this devotional film, it was Hanuman (2005) that set a major milestone in the animation genre. Sadly, it' been 20 years and the true potential of the genre remained untapped, until now. Going ahead, the film is expected to continue it's dominance even in August, and will give strong competition to Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2. 

