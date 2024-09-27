This TV star worked with Alia Bhatt, was best friends with Vidyut Jammwal, his sudden death brought focus on...

Sidharth Shukla made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Dharma Productions' Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. He then won Bigg Boss 13.

Model, actor, and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died in September 2021 after suffering a heart attack at the age of 40. It's been over three years since his death, but fans of the star are still struggling to move on and come to terms with the fact that the Balika Vadhu actor died at the young age of 40. Sidharth Shukla's death was all the more discussed as it also sheds light on the importance of one's health, especially related to one's heart. There was much discussion about the young generation facing heart issues and how they could be prevented after the actor's death.

All about Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla, born on December 12, 1980, was meant to be a superstar, which is why despite working mainly in the TV industry, his popularity was much more than any big film star. Sidharth Shukla lost his father at an early age but that did not deter him from success. While in college, Sidharth Shukla was declared the runner-up in 'Gladrags Manhunt' and 'Mega Model Contest'. This helped his career take off as a model and eventually as an actor.

Siddharth Shukla made his TV debut in 2008 with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na on Sony TV. The show was a super hit and made Sidharth Shukla a household name. His breakthrough came in the year 2012 when he appeared as District Collector Shivraj Shekhar, opposite Pratyusha Banerjee and Toral Rasputra in Balika Vadhu.

From there on, Sidharth Shukla never looked back. He eventually made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Dharma Productions' Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania opposite Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. He then won Bigg Boss 13. His bonding with Shehnaaz Gill remains one of the highlights of the show to date.

Within the industry, Sidharth Shukla was best friends with Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal. Vidyut Jammwal, who too started as a model like Sidharth Shukla, was friends with him for 20 years. Vidyut Jammwal had once revealed that Sidharth Shukla was the first gym friend he had made in Mumbai.

