Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Desi girl dances to Yimmy Yimmy in sizzling hot black attire, internet loves it

ED imposes Rs 908 crore fine on DMK MP Jagathrakshakan, family in FEMA case

Good news for Mukesh Ambani as CCI approves Rs 71364 crore merger of...

Good news! First flight out of Noida International Airport in Jewar may take off in…

This TV actor, husband of star wife played 11 roles in web series, produced hit Punjabi films; do you recognise him?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Desi girl dances to Yimmy Yimmy in sizzling hot black attire, internet loves it

Viral video: Desi girl dances to Yimmy Yimmy in sizzling hot black attire, internet loves it

This TV actor, husband of star wife played 11 roles in web series, produced hit Punjabi films; do you recognise him?

This TV actor, husband of star wife played 11 roles in web series, produced hit Punjabi films; do you recognise him?

Entrepreneur and Shark Tank judge Vineeta Singh reacts to West Bengal's measures for women safety, says 'this is not...'

Entrepreneur and Shark Tank judge Vineeta Singh reacts to West Bengal's measures for women safety, says 'this is not...'

5 strange things found by astronauts in spac

5 strange things found by astronauts in spac

Stunning pink beaches around the world

Stunning pink beaches around the world

8 must-watch Bollywood movies based on popular novels

8 must-watch Bollywood movies based on popular novels

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Swara Bhasker calls Justice Hema Committee’s findings on sexual abuse ‘familiar, heartbreaking’: 'Successful actors...'

Swara Bhasker calls Justice Hema Committee’s findings on sexual abuse ‘familiar, heartbreaking’: 'Successful actors...'

This TV actor, husband of star wife played 11 roles in web series, produced hit Punjabi films; do you recognise him?

This TV actor, husband of star wife played 11 roles in web series, produced hit Punjabi films; do you recognise him?

Kshitij Chauhan talks about his Bollywood journey, working with his idol John Abraham | Exclusive

Kshitij Chauhan talks about his Bollywood journey, working with his idol John Abraham | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This TV actor, husband of star wife played 11 roles in web series, produced hit Punjabi films; do you recognise him?

This actor has stunned his fans with a glimpse of his popular web series, in which he will play 11 roles.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 04:50 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

This TV actor, husband of star wife played 11 roles in web series, produced hit Punjabi films; do you recognise him?
The TV star who played 11 roles in a web show
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Actor Ravi Dubey is known for his performances in hit TV serials Doli Saja Ke, Saas Bina Sasural, and Jamai Raja. The actor has surprised his fans with a throwback to his hit series- Matsya Kaand. In the show, Ravi played 11 different roles. 
 
Recently, he shared a look on his Instagram and left his fans shocked. In the reel shared by Ravi, the actor is seen in a getup of an old man bribing a guard and rescuing Madhur Mittal. Ravi shared the reel with the caption, "Pehchana." 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312)

 
As soon as Ravi shared the video, several netizens lauded his makeup and 'impressive' acting chops. A netizen wrote, "Our super talented, hardworking, dedicated, sincere, passionate actor bachha." Another netizen wrote, "Tussi hi hege ho Ravi veere Pakki gaal." Aparshakti Khurrana wrote, "Fantastic." A fan wrote, "A brilliant acting waiting for season 2." Another fan wrote, "Ravi bhai you nailed it." 
 
After establishing himself as an actor, Ravi ventured into film production with his star wife Sargun Mehta and produced Punjabi blockbusters Kala Shah Kala and Saunkan Saunkne. Ravi and Sargun even co-produced the hit TV series Uddaariyaan and Junooniyat. 

On the work front, Ravi was last seen with Sargun in the music single Ve Haaniyaan. With the new song, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Musiic hit the bullseye in the music industry. Ve Haaniyaan has swiftly crossed 100 million + views on YouTube and even surpassed Miley Cyrus Flowers as the most-used track on Instagram Reels. He was also seen in the series Lakhan Leela Bhargava, where he delivered a 28-minute monologue in one single take. For the same, he created a world record.

Read: Not Irrfan, but this actor was offered Slumdog Millionaire first, he rejected film, later regretted his decision

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet star who once slept on footpath, had no money for food; now owns five luxury hotels, 40 houses, he’s worth…

Meet star who once slept on footpath, had no money for food; now owns five luxury hotels, 40 houses, he’s worth…

‘She is not authorised to...’: BJP reprimands MP Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on…

‘She is not authorised to...’: BJP reprimands MP Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on…

Mpox: Which countries have confirmed cases of new clade Ib variant?

Mpox: Which countries have confirmed cases of new clade Ib variant?

This tech giant to create more than 600,000 jobs in India, major part will include…

This tech giant to create more than 600,000 jobs in India, major part will include…

NDA holds majority in Rajya Sabha after 12 members elected unopposed

NDA holds majority in Rajya Sabha after 12 members elected unopposed

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Prime Minister's son who became actor, gave blockbusters with superstars, braved failed marriage; was found dead in...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Meet actress who served food at Ambani wedding for just Rs 50, ate garbage to survive, now worth Rs 40 crore, charges...

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Seven effective dietary tips to reduce heart attack risk

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

Bollywood's biggest flop was also India's most expensive film, ruined superstar's career, earned only Rs 3.50 crore

Not Irrfan, but this actor was offered Slumdog Millionaire first, he rejected film, later regretted his decision

Not Irrfan, but this actor was offered Slumdog Millionaire first, he rejected film, later regretted his decision

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement