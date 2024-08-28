This TV actor, husband of star wife played 11 roles in web series, produced hit Punjabi films; do you recognise him?

This actor has stunned his fans with a glimpse of his popular web series, in which he will play 11 roles.

Actor Ravi Dubey is known for his performances in hit TV serials Doli Saja Ke, Saas Bina Sasural, and Jamai Raja. The actor has surprised his fans with a throwback to his hit series- Matsya Kaand. In the show, Ravi played 11 different roles.

Recently, he shared a look on his Instagram and left his fans shocked. In the reel shared by Ravi, the actor is seen in a getup of an old man bribing a guard and rescuing Madhur Mittal. Ravi shared the reel with the caption, "Pehchana."

As soon as Ravi shared the video, several netizens lauded his makeup and 'impressive' acting chops. A netizen wrote, "Our super talented, hardworking, dedicated, sincere, passionate actor bachha." Another netizen wrote, "Tussi hi hege ho Ravi veere Pakki gaal." Aparshakti Khurrana wrote, "Fantastic." A fan wrote, "A brilliant acting waiting for season 2." Another fan wrote, "Ravi bhai you nailed it."

After establishing himself as an actor, Ravi ventured into film production with his star wife Sargun Mehta and produced Punjabi blockbusters Kala Shah Kala and Saunkan Saunkne. Ravi and Sargun even co-produced the hit TV series Uddaariyaan and Junooniyat.