Bollywood has witnessed numerous stars rise to fame and fade away, but few stories are as heartbreaking as that of actress Vimi. Once a beloved figure in the industry, her life took a tragic turn, leading her to be forgotten by the very world she had once captivated.

Vimi made her Bollywood debut in 1967 with the successful film Hamraaz, which quickly turned her into a star. She went on to collaborate with prominent actors like Sunil Dutt, Shashi Kapoor, and Raaj Kumar in films such as Vachan and Aabroo. Even though she was married and had two children when she began acting, Vimi rapidly became one of the most sought-after actresses of her time, earning an impressive Rs 3 lakh per film in the 1960s.

Although Vimi had a successful career, her personal life was filled with struggles. She separated from her wealthy husband, Shiv Agarwal, and later got involved with a small-time producer named Jolly. Unfortunately, this relationship took a dark turn, as Jolly is said to have forced her into prostitution.

After breaking free from the abusive relationship, Vimi was devastated and turned to alcohol to cope. She tried to rebuild her life by starting a small business in Calcutta, but it ended in failure, leaving her bankrupt. In just ten years, both her career and personal life had crumbled.

At the age of 34, Vimi's health deteriorated because of her alcohol addiction. She was hospitalized but sadly passed away due to liver complications. In a heartbreaking turn, she died alone, and her financial troubles were so great that her body had to be transported to the cremation ground on a handcart

Vimi's life serves as a heartbreaking reminder of how quickly fame and success can slip away, and how the glamorous world of Bollywood can sometimes abandon its stars when they fall from grace.