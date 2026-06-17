FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
This Taare Zameen Par actor quit acting, left Bollywood, is now a dentist in UK

This Taare Zameen Par actor quit acting, left Bollywood, is now a dentist in UK

'Woh upset rehti thi': Sanchita Ugale's father claims the actor faced harassment before her death

'Woh upset rehti thi': Sanchita Ugale's father claims the actor faced harassment

Gippy Grewal says he cleaned toilets, worked as guard, distributed newspapers with his wife: 'I had to strugglea lot'

Gippy Grewal says he cleaned toilets, worked as guard, distributed newspapers

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

This Taare Zameen Par actor quit acting, left Bollywood, is now a dentist in UK

Sachet Engineer, who played Darsheel Safary's topper elder brother in Taare Zameen Par, left acting behind, earned a gold medal in dentistry, and now practises as a dentist in the UK.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 10:09 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

This Taare Zameen Par actor quit acting, left Bollywood, is now a dentist in UK
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Life seems to have mirrored cinema for Sachet Seth, better known to audiences as Sachet Engineer. In Taare Zameen Par, he played Yohaan Awasthi, the academically brilliant elder brother of Darsheel Safary's Ishaan. Years later, Sachet appears to have followed a similarly successful path in real life.

Sachet stepped away from acting after the success of the 2007 film and chose a completely different profession. He pursued dentistry, graduated from DY Patil University, and earned a gold medal in Periodontology. Today, he is a registered dental practitioner in the UK.

While he has kept a low profile over the years and made his Instagram account private, he remains active on LinkedIn, where details of his professional journey are available.

Apart from dentistry, Sachet also has a passion for aviation. Sharing a picture from an aircraft cockpit on Instagram, he wrote, "Being in control up here makes the fiercest challenges down below shrink to insignificance. A true reminder that the horizon is endless, and so are possibilities. My first flight, but certainly not the last."

Looking Back At Taare Zameen Par

Reflecting on his experience of working on the film, Sachet told Bollywood Hungama, "We were children back then. We were just playing around during the shoot. We both had a lot of fun and we were not as serious as they expected us to be!"

Speaking about Aamir Khan's approach on set, he added, "The minute Aamir uncle had the scene in mind, he used to get us in the mood and he would not allow anyone to talk to us once we were in that zone so that he could get the perfect shot. It helped us in understanding what was expected from us and then hopefully deliver it to the satisfaction of Aamir uncle."

Directed by Aamir Khan in his directorial debut, Taare Zameen Par followed the story of Ishaan, an eight-year-old boy struggling with undiagnosed dyslexia. The emotional drama received widespread critical acclaim, won several awards, and continues to be regarded as one of Aamir Khan's finest films.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
This Taare Zameen Par actor quit acting, left Bollywood, is now a dentist in UK
This Taare Zameen Par actor quit acting, left Bollywood, is now a dentist in UK
Telegram doubles down on India ban with 'shut down malls, close roads’ jibe; Will ban stop NEET paper leak?
Telegram doubles down on India ban with 'shut down malls, close roads’ jibe; Wil
Messi creates history! Argentina legend equals Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup record with hat-trick vs Algeria
Messi equals Klose's all-time World Cup record with hat-trick vs Algeria
Oil prices rise as US-Iran deal meets Iran’s ‘harsh response’ warning against Israel, details inside
Oil prices rise as US-Iran deal meets Iran’s ‘harsh response’ warning
'Woh upset rehti thi': Sanchita Ugale's father claims the actor faced harassment before her death
'Woh upset rehti thi': Sanchita Ugale's father claims the actor faced harassment
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement