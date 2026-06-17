This Taare Zameen Par actor quit acting, left Bollywood, is now a dentist in UK

Sachet Engineer, who played Darsheel Safary's topper elder brother in Taare Zameen Par, left acting behind, earned a gold medal in dentistry, and now practises as a dentist in the UK.

Life seems to have mirrored cinema for Sachet Seth, better known to audiences as Sachet Engineer. In Taare Zameen Par, he played Yohaan Awasthi, the academically brilliant elder brother of Darsheel Safary's Ishaan. Years later, Sachet appears to have followed a similarly successful path in real life.

Sachet stepped away from acting after the success of the 2007 film and chose a completely different profession. He pursued dentistry, graduated from DY Patil University, and earned a gold medal in Periodontology. Today, he is a registered dental practitioner in the UK.

While he has kept a low profile over the years and made his Instagram account private, he remains active on LinkedIn, where details of his professional journey are available.

Apart from dentistry, Sachet also has a passion for aviation. Sharing a picture from an aircraft cockpit on Instagram, he wrote, "Being in control up here makes the fiercest challenges down below shrink to insignificance. A true reminder that the horizon is endless, and so are possibilities. My first flight, but certainly not the last."

Looking Back At Taare Zameen Par

Reflecting on his experience of working on the film, Sachet told Bollywood Hungama, "We were children back then. We were just playing around during the shoot. We both had a lot of fun and we were not as serious as they expected us to be!"

Speaking about Aamir Khan's approach on set, he added, "The minute Aamir uncle had the scene in mind, he used to get us in the mood and he would not allow anyone to talk to us once we were in that zone so that he could get the perfect shot. It helped us in understanding what was expected from us and then hopefully deliver it to the satisfaction of Aamir uncle."

Directed by Aamir Khan in his directorial debut, Taare Zameen Par followed the story of Ishaan, an eight-year-old boy struggling with undiagnosed dyslexia. The emotional drama received widespread critical acclaim, won several awards, and continues to be regarded as one of Aamir Khan's finest films.