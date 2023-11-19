Headlines

Meet Alyssa Healy, wife of pacer Mitchell Starc, who also plays for Australia

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Every possible method being tried for speedy evacuation, says Nitin Gadkari

Meet only Indian cricketer to be world champion without playing single World Cup game; faded away in his 20s, now he...

Antidepressants, dry fruits sent for 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel

Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor cheer for India in World Cup 2023 Final against Australia

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Alyssa Healy, wife of pacer Mitchell Starc, who also plays for Australia

Antidepressants, dry fruits sent for 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel

Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor cheer for India in World Cup 2023 Final against Australia

Bollywood celebs spotted at India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final

Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's love story

Indian batters who scored 50+ runs in most consecutive innings in World Cups

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

'Pure soul': This sweet gesture of Shah Rukh Khan towards Asha Bhosle during Ind vs Aus World Cup 2023 final wins hearts

Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor cheer for India in World Cup 2023 Final against Australia

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan arrive in Ahmedabad to cheer for Team India in World Cup 2023 final against Australia

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Pure soul': This sweet gesture of Shah Rukh Khan towards Asha Bhosle during Ind vs Aus World Cup 2023 final wins hearts

Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts with his sweet gesture for Asha Bhosle during the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final match.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 05:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Ahmedabad cheering for Team India in the World Cup 2023 final against Australia. The actor was seen sitting with Asha Bhosle in the stands. SRK’s sweet gesture for Asha Bhosle is now going viral on social media. 

In a video shared by a fan on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan can be seen sitting with Asha Bhosle and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah in the stands. The video shows SRK carrying Asha Bhosle’s cup of tea and saucer after she finished it. This sweet gesture of King Khan won the audience’s hearts. 

Sharing the video, the Twitter user wrote, “This is Why He is The Most Humble Superstar Ever. Look Shah Rukh Khan Giving Respect to Asha Bhosale Ji. Ek hi to Dil hai SRK , Kitani Baar Jitoge.” 

Netizens heaped praise on Shah Rukh Khan for his gesture towards Asha Bhosle and called him the “most humble star.” One of the comments read, “Man with a golden heart.” Another wrote, “Pure soul.” Another user commented, “organic megastar.” another comment read, “King Khan winning hearts wherever he goes.” Another wrote, “he is King Khan for a reason.” 

Other than Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Aryan Khan and other celebs are also present in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

Meanwhile, After impressing fans, and shaking the box office with his recent release Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming movie Dunki. The film marks Rajkumar Hirani’s first-ever collaboration with Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and others in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 22 and will clash with Prabhas' Salaar. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Australia 450-2, India all out for...': Mitchell Marsh's bold prediction goes viral ahead of World Cup 2023 final

Shreyas Iyer spotted with mystery girl at Team India's Diwali bash; netizens ask, 'Is that his girlfriend'

Not Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Nysa Devgan, but this Bollywood actress introduced Orry 4 years ago

'Have always been a big admirer but...': Shah Rukh Khan pens note for David Beckham after he attends party at Mannat

Trisha Krishnan slams Mansoor Ali Khan for his 'sexist, misogynistic' remark on her: 'People like him...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE