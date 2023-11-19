'Pure soul': This sweet gesture of Shah Rukh Khan towards Asha Bhosle during Ind vs Aus World Cup 2023 final wins hearts

Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts with his sweet gesture for Asha Bhosle during the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final match.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Ahmedabad cheering for Team India in the World Cup 2023 final against Australia. The actor was seen sitting with Asha Bhosle in the stands. SRK’s sweet gesture for Asha Bhosle is now going viral on social media.

In a video shared by a fan on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan can be seen sitting with Asha Bhosle and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah in the stands. The video shows SRK carrying Asha Bhosle’s cup of tea and saucer after she finished it. This sweet gesture of King Khan won the audience’s hearts.

Sharing the video, the Twitter user wrote, “This is Why He is The Most Humble Superstar Ever. Look Shah Rukh Khan Giving Respect to Asha Bhosale Ji. Ek hi to Dil hai SRK , Kitani Baar Jitoge.”

Netizens heaped praise on Shah Rukh Khan for his gesture towards Asha Bhosle and called him the “most humble star.” One of the comments read, “Man with a golden heart.” Another wrote, “Pure soul.” Another user commented, “organic megastar.” another comment read, “King Khan winning hearts wherever he goes.” Another wrote, “he is King Khan for a reason.”

Other than Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Aryan Khan and other celebs are also present in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, After impressing fans, and shaking the box office with his recent release Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming movie Dunki. The film marks Rajkumar Hirani’s first-ever collaboration with Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and others in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 22 and will clash with Prabhas' Salaar.