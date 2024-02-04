Twitter
This superstar began career as assistant, handled star's boots and clothes, now earns over Rs 100 crore per film

This star kid once used to handle the boots and clothes of a star, is now one of the highest-paid actors.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 06:00 PM IST

From Kamal Haasan to Ranbir Kapoor, many actors started their journey in Bollywood as assistant directors and later ventured into acting and became stars. One such actor, who once worked as an assistant director, despite being a star kid is now one of the highest-paid stars in the industry. 

The actor we are talking about once worked as an assistant director and used to handle the clothes and boots of Jackie Shroff. However, now, he is one of the highest-paid and richest actors in Bollywood. He is none other than Salman Khan. 

Jackie Shroff once revealed in an interview how Salman used to work as an assistant director at his father Salim Khan’s film Falak and said, “I have known him as a model and then as an assistant director, who handled my clothes and boots when I was shooting for Falak (1988). He used to look up to me and is like my little brother.” 

He added, “When he was an AD, I used to show his photographs to the producers I was working with. Finally, KC Bokadia’s brother-in-law gave him a break in Bollywood. It was Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) that catapulted him to stardom, but I feel that I was instrumental in him getting a break in the industry. Toh aise dosti shuru hui… well, dosti itni nahi hai ki (This is how our friendship started… Well, our friendship is not such that) we are very close, but he keeps coming up with films, aur jab bhi kuch bada aata hai toh (and whenever anything big comes up) he thinks of me first.” 

Salman Khan made his debut in a supporting role in the film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi which flopped at the box office, however, his debut film as the lead, Maine Pyaar Kiya, was a major blockbuster. After this, he never looked back. 

The superstar has given a number of blockbusters like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, Ek Tha Tiger, and more. He is also the first actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film. was paid Rs 100 crore in 2016 for Sultan in which he was paired opposite Anushka Sharma. Then In 2017, Salman took home Rs 130 crore as fees for Tiger Zinda Hai. He is also one of the richest actors in Bollywood with a whopping reported net worth of Rs 2900 crore. 

