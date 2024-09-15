This superstar’s wife rejected Bigg Boss multiple times, wants to host with Salman Khan: ‘You think I clean toilets?’

Many Bollywood actors like Ranvir Shorey, Pooja Bhatt, and more have participated in Bigg Boss. However, this superstar’s wife claimed to reject the show despite being approached by the makers of Salman’s show for 4 years.

The superstar’s wife we are talking about it, has also said that she would like to host the show with Salman Khan rather than participate in it. She is none other than Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja.

In a conversation during Time Out with Ankit podcast, when Sunita Ahuja was asked if she’d ever do Bigg Boss, the actress said, “They’ve been making me offers for the last four years. For the OTT version as well, the one hosted by Anil Kapoor. They came to me twice for that, and I told them, ‘Are you mad? You think I clean toilets?’ You ask me this question, but tell me, would you ask Shah Rukh Khan’s wife the same thing? Do you think we’re struggling financially? I don’t even watch Bigg Boss.”

She further added that not only her but even her daughter was approached for the show and said, “I told them, ‘Do you even know who you’re talking to right now? Come to me if you want me to host alongside Salman Khan.”

Sunita Ahuja also revealed that she is ‘waiting for an invite’ for Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. Sunita began dating Govinda when she was just 15; they got married when she was 18, and she gave birth to Tina when she was 19. They also have a son, Yashvardan Ahuja, who is gearing up to make his acting debut.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is all set to return with his reality show Bigg Boss. According to reports, the theme for season 18 is said to be 'time travel'. If reports are to be believed, this season may see old tasks, contestants, and even some situations that happened in previous seasons. The fans are now waiting for an official announcement.

