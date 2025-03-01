While shooting for the lovemaking scene in the song, Vinod Khanna was supposed to kiss Madhuri Dixit. As per media reports, despite the director yelling 'cut', Vinod Khanna did not stop kissing Madhuri Dixit, saying he 'lost control'.

The film industry has made modifications to on-set culture over the years, either due to the changing times or to foster a comfortable working environment. These days, especially when intimate scenes are filmed between actors, intimacy coordinators, and trained professionals are there to guide them to avoid any discomfort. However, there was a time when actresses felt vulnerable or at risk while filming such scenes. Something similar happened during the shoot of the 1988 film Dayavan when the lead actor Vinod Khanna, a reigning star of Bollywood, bit his 20-year-old co-star Madhuri Dixit so badly that she was left bleeding.

Dayavan, directed by Feroz Khan, was a remake of the 1987 Tamil film Nayakan. The film starred Vinod Khanna, Feroz Khan, and Madhuri Dixit, with Aditya Pancholi in the lead roles. Dayavan was majorly successful at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 2.25 crores, Dayavan earned over Rs 7 crore at the box office. But, the film became most known for the song Aaj Phir Tum Pe Pyaar Aaya Hai, picturised on Vinod Khanna and Madhuri Dixit.

While shooting for the lovemaking scene in the song, Vinod Khanna was supposed to kiss Madhuri Dixit. As per media reports, despite the director yelling 'cut', Vinod Khanna did not stop kissing Madhuri Dixit, saying he 'lost control'. Vinod Khanna bit Madhuri Dixit's lips so badly that she was left bleeding and in shock. Madhuri Dixit could not stop crying after the scene was filmed. However, Dayavan's director Feroz Khan, and Vinod Khanna himself later cajoled her and even apologised for the same.

After Dayavan was released, it was surrounded by controversy about the kissing scene. Feroz Khan was also reportedly sent a notice to remove that scene but he refused to comply. Reports state that even Madhuri Dixit requested him to remove the kissing scene with Vinod Khanna but he did not do so and reportedly paid her Rs 1 crore for the scene.

The film was eventually completed and became a blockbuster after release, however, Madhuri Dixit and Vinod Khanna never worked together again after Dayavan. The film went on to become one of the last hits of Vinod Khanna’s career.

