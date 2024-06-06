Twitter
This superstar worked with SRK, Deepika, Katrina, gave Rs 1000 crore film, refused to work with younger actress due to..

Now, Vijay Sethupathi is one of the busiest and most popular actors in the South film industry with directors and actresses lining up to get an opportunity to work with him, but, there was a time when Vijay Sethupathi had refused to work with a top actress.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 05:46 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Vijay Sethupathi predominantly works in Tamil films and is a superstar who has been part of the industry for many years. He began his career in 1996 with several uncredited roles but gained major recognition in 2012 which marked a turning point in his career as all his three releases were critical and commercial successes.

Now, Vijay Sethupathi is one of the busiest and most popular actors in the South film industry with directors and actresses lining up to get an opportunity to work with him, but, there was a time when Vijay Sethupathi had refused to work with a top actress. 

Vijay Sethupathi who played the role of DSP Vascodagama in the film 'DSP' had rejected the offer of working opposite actress Krithi Shetty. In a recent interview, Vijay Sethupathi opened up about his reasons for the same and said, "I declined the offer of being paired opposite Krithi in the DSP movie. I played her father in Uppena, which the makers didn't know about. There's a scene in Uppena that Krithi was nervous about when we were shooting. I even asked her to think of me as her real father while we were shooting that. She is a little older than my son. I told them I couldn't do it." 

After Vijay Sethupathi refused to work with Krithi Shetty, filmmakers signed Anukreethy Vas to play Vijay Sethupathi's love interest and later wife, Annapoorani. 

Vijay Sethupati, on the work front, will be next seen in Nithilan Swaminathan’s 'Maharaja'. The film, which releases on June 14, also stars Anurag Kashyap in the lead role. 

Krithi Shetty, on the other hand, will be seen in Sriram Adittya’s Telugu film 'Manamey' slated to release on June 7.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
