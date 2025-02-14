Sunil Dutt brought a new sense of hope into her life, saving theNargis from a fire accident on set and her personal struggles.

The wedding of the legendary actress Nargis to Sunil Dutt came as a surprise to the entire nation. Nargis had fallen in love with Sunil Dutt while working together on the sets of Mother India.

What many don’t know is that Nargis was recovering from a painful breakup with Raj Kapoor. Sunil Dutt brought a new sense of hope into her life, saving her not only from a fire accident on set but also from her personal struggles.

Nargis Dutt caring for Sunil Dutt after the fire on the sets of Mother India. Nargis sustained minor injuries but Sunil suffered more serious burns. The incident brought them closer together. pic.twitter.com/FGDRsyBYvn — Bollywoodirect (@Bollywoodirect) January 14, 2021

In 1957, while shooting for Mother India, Sunil Dutt and Nargis became close friends. One day, a welding torch caused a fire that quickly spread, burning down the entire set. Amidst the flames was Nargis, and while no one else came forward to help, Sunil Dutt bravely jumped into the fire and saved her.

Nargis was rescued by Sunil Dutt, who, in the process, suffered serious injuries from jumping into the fire. Recently, rare and unseen photos surfaced, showing Nargis caring for Sunil Dutt, whose face was covered in bandages due to second-degree burns. Even after many decades, these black-and-white pictures vividly capture the deep love Sunil Dutt had for Nargis.

They also highlight the special bond between them, with Nargis lovingly tending to Sunil, a true reflection of their connection.

After the fire incident, everyone in the industry became aware of Sunil Dutt's deep feelings for Nargis, and soon, the actress too began to return those feelings. The couple got married on March 11, 1958, in a private ceremony, followed by a wedding reception with close friends and family.

In 1959, Sunil and Nargis welcomed their first child, a son named Sanjay Dutt. Their family grew with the births of their daughters, Namrata Dutt in 1962 and Priya Dutt in 1966.

Even years later, we continue to admire Sunil Dutt's incredible bravery in rescuing the love of his life, Nargis, from the terrifying fire. His selfless act remains a testament to his deep love and commitment.