This superstar refused National Award for debut film, later received three National Awards, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan

As the 71st National Film Awards were presented earlier this week with major winners including Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal, Rani Mukerji, and Vikrant Massey; we take a look at one such superstar who refused the National Award for his debut film. Born as Balbir Raj Kapoor to Prithviraj Kapoor and his wife Ramsarni Mehra Kapoor in Calcutta, British India, on March 18, 1938, Shashi Kapoor was the youngest brother of Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor. After appearing as a child artist in successful films like Aag, Sangram, Samadhi and Awaara, Shashi made his debut as a leading man in 1961 with Yash Chopra's partition drama Dharmputra.

Also starring Mala Sinha, Rehman, Nirupa Roy, Ashok Kumar, and Rajendra Kumar among others, Dharmputra was awarded the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. Even Shashi Kapoor was considered for the National Award for Best Actor, but the late actor refused the honour stating that he doesn't deserve it yet. Talking to the veteran journalist Ranjan Dasgupta in 2012, Shashi shared, "I had the chance to play the role of a lifetime in the film Dharmputra, directed by Yash Chopra in 1961. I was nominated for the National Award for it, but I refused it as I felt my performance was not competent enough."

Shashi Kapoor won his first National Award as a producer for the 1978 film Junoon, which was named Best Feature Film in Hindi. For the 1986 release New Delhi Times, Kapoor won his first National Award for Best Actor. The Deewaar star was awarded the Special Jury National Award for his brilliant performance in the 1993 film Muhafiz. In 2011, Kapoor was even honoured with the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to Indian cinema. He even received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest honour in the field of cinema, in 2015. The legendary actor passed away on December 4, 2017, at the age of 79 due to liver cirrhosis.

